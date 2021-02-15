Fraser-Pryce Backs Call for a Restart of Local Sporting Activities

Two-time Olympic and 4-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has added her voice to the call for the resumption and shrugged off calls by some that in the midst of the current surge of COVID -19 cases, that the government should hold off on sports.

The 34-year-old sprinter five-page post on Instagram took aim at “some stakeholders in the national conversation” who she said had pushed back on a recent decision by the Government to restart sports, which has been on lockdown for almost a year.