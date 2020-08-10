Fraser-Pryce And Thompson-Herah Set Fast Times At Velocity Fest Meeting In Kingston

World and Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah both continued their good form at the fourth Velocity Fest meeting in Kingston, Jamaica.

Following an 11.28 (-2.7m/s) run in the heats, Fraser-Pryce, representing Nike, clocked 10.87 (1.4m/s) in the second round to jump to the top of this year’s world list. Just minutes later, Thompson-Herah of MVP Track Club, came close to matching that time as she sped to 10.88 (0.3m/s) to win her race.

Tyquendo Tracey, the 2018 National 100-metre champion and Nesta Carter clocked identical 10.20 seconds – the fastest over the heats as there was no final for the event.

Tracey, who took section four just ahead of Romario Williams (10.21), was credited with the fastest overall time. Williams’ 10.21 represents the third fastest time over the heats.

Carter’s 10.20 handed him victory in the section five over Oshane Bailey, who got home in 10.24, the fourth-fastest time over the heats.

Commonwealth Games and Athletics World Cup gold medallist in the 400m hurdles, Janieve Russell clocked the fastest time in the heats of the women’s flat 400m.

Russell battled with Doha 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Shericka Jackson to the line in section two to win in 51.74. Jackson came home in 51.76, a time good enough to maintain her second place overall.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson, who section one in 52.20, finished third overall.

Meanwhile in the field, 2019 Doha World silver medallists Fedrick Dacres and Shanieka Ricketts was also in action in the Jamaican capital. Dacres won the men’s discus with 64.45m, while Ricketts won the women’s triple jump with 14.21m.