Fraser-Pryce and Miller-Uibo Headline Women’s 200m Field at Eugene Diamond League

Defending World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday, May 22, marking her 10th competing at the meeting since her debut in 2009.

The Jamaican superstar will run the 200m against two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaune Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also in the race World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji, Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown, Cambrea Sturgis, Dezerea Bryant, Tamara Clark, and 2012 100m and 200m World Junior champion Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas.