Fraser-Pryce and Miller-Uibo Headline Women’s 200m Field at Eugene Diamond League

Defending World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday, May 22, marking her 10th competing at the meeting since her debut in 2009.

The Jamaican superstar will run the 200m against two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaune Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also in the race World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji, Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown, Cambrea Sturgis, Dezerea Bryant, Tamara Clark, and 2012 100m and 200m World Junior champion Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com