Franky Murdered in Green Island, Hanover

Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James
Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

The Green Island police have launched a probe into the shooting death of a man, in the Green Island policing area on Wednesday, February 16.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Franklyn Wallace, otherwise called ‘Franky’ a bartender of Grange district also in Green Island, Hanover.

Reports by the police are that, Wallace was painting his shop which is located in another section of the community know as Saxham district, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Wallace multiple times before they made their escape from the area. Residents in the community transported Wallace to the Noel Holmes hospital in Hanover, where he was pronounced dead.

The police were also summoned to the scene which was later processed and an investigation launched.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com