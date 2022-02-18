Franky Murdered in Green Island, Hanover

The Green Island police have launched a probe into the shooting death of a man, in the Green Island policing area on Wednesday, February 16.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Franklyn Wallace, otherwise called ‘Franky’ a bartender of Grange district also in Green Island, Hanover.

Reports by the police are that, Wallace was painting his shop which is located in another section of the community know as Saxham district, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Wallace multiple times before they made their escape from the area. Residents in the community transported Wallace to the Noel Holmes hospital in Hanover, where he was pronounced dead.

The police were also summoned to the scene which was later processed and an investigation launched.