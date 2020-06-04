Fourth Political Party Applies for Registration

A fourth political party has applied to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) to be registered.

The entity called the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) based in Kingston is led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards.

The ECJ says the JPP applied for registration on May 28, 2020.

The applicant party is now provisionally registered, having fulfilled the requirements of the Seventh Schedule, Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014. The party’s slogan is ‘A prosperous Jamaica for all’ and its identifying colours are grey, purple and lavender.

The Electoral Commission says it is in the process of conducting investigations pertained the party’s submissions and invites members of the public having probable cause, so to do, to register objections to the registration of the applicant party. Objections may be submitted up to thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of the notice in the Gazette or any local daily newspaper.

Registered political parties are eligible to contest future elections and will have their finances monitored by the ECJ.

The three registered political parties in Jamaica are: theJamaica Labour Party (JLP), the Peoples National Party (PNP), both registered in 2018 and the United Independents’ Congress having been registered in 2019.