Fourth Person Charged In Contract Killing Of Trelawny Woman

A fourth individual has been charged in relation to the murder of 39-year-old Tamara Geddes in Reserve District, Trelawny on Friday, June 19.

The accused has been identified as 55-year-old Owen Irving; farmer of Hampton District and Salt Spring in St. James

Irving was taken into custody by Police in Westmoreland on Wednesday, July 15. In a statement given to the Police, Irving allegedly admitted he collected JM$ 250,000 to hire a hitman to kill Geddes. He was subsequently charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Three others have since been charged in relation to the murder of Geddes. Her sister – 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes – and her two daughters, one of whom is a minor, were charged on July 15.

Irving’s court date is being finalised.