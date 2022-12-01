Four-time Champions Argentina Advance to World Cup Last 16, Beat Poland 2-0

December 1, 2022

Argentina Advance to World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina completed the turnaround from the shock opening World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia by qualifying for the last 16 in a 2-0 victory over Poland at Stadium 974 in impressive style, as both teams booked their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Poland was set to progress by virtue of the Fifa Fair Play rule for having fewer yellow cards than Mexico – until Saudi Arabia pulled one back deep into stoppage time in their 2-1 loss to the Concacaf side. That meant goal difference was decisive for the Poles, who will next face France.

The four-time champions’ victory propelled Lionel Scaloni’s side to the top of Group C and they will face Australia in the last 16.

