Four Shot, Two Fatally at Shop in Goodwill, St James

Leave a Comment / By / September 14, 2022

Two men were shot dead and two others injured, including a 3-year-old boy, during an attack by gunmen at a shop in the community of Goodwill, St James on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Keniel Llewellyn, 33, and former national cricketer Vinroy Crooks, 38.

According to reports, around 2:45 p.m., Crooks and Llewellyn were among persons at a shop located in a section of Goodwill called Colvert when a grey Toyota Premio motor car drove up.

Further reports are that three men exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the group of people gathered at the shop.

When the shooting subsided four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crooks and Llewellyn were pronounced dead upon arrival at Cornwall Regional Hospital, while the child and the elderly man were hospitalised.

 

 

