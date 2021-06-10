Four Shot, Two Fatal in Logwood, Hanover

Four persons were shot, two fatal, following a mid-morning gun attack carried out by armed men in Logwood district, Green Island, Hanover, on Wednesday, June 9.

Those killed have been identified as 16-year-old Rodray Martinez, of Orange Bay, and 39-year-old Kevon Roosevelt, a bar operator of Dam Road, both in Green Island.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, the four victims were at a bar operated by Roosevelt, when a group of armed men opened fire hitting all four.

The gunmen made their escape in the area, while residents summoned the police who rushed to the community and transported the four gunshot victims to the Noel Holmes Hospital.

The teenage boy and the bar operator were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the other two victims were treated and admitted.