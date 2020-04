Jamaica News: St. Elizabeth- Four men, three of which are from Kingston addresses, were arrested and charged for entering a man’s house on Monday and stealing a sum of money along with other items.

‘The charges being laid on the men are: charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property following a question and answer session.

The men were identified as: Roberto Malcolm otherwise called ‘Silva’, 21-year-old of Sangster Crescent, Kingston.

Dondre Blake otherwise called ‘Danjay’, 24-year-old, farmer of Ban Street, Kington.

Oshane Morrison otherwise called ‘Shane’, of Wellington Street, Kingston.

Keshawn Stevens, 21-year-old farmer of Woodlands district in New Market, St Elizabeth.

Stevens is an alleged robber was arrested on Saturday, March 28 following reports that he robbed a man of several items two days earlier. The police said the accused was armed with a machete.’

He was positively identified during a parade following an interview and was thereafter charged.

They are to appear in court at a later date.