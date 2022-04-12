Four Persons Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Four persons were arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident along Wilson Valley main road, Trelawny on Saturday, April 09.

Charged are;

· 50-year-old Ian Lee otherwise called ‘Charlie’, farmer

· 32-year-old Colletta Bent otherwise called ‘Shan’, shopkeeper both of Wilson Valley, Trelawny,

· 31-year-old Dane Alexander otherwise called ‘Marcus’, bartender of Lilliput, St. James

· 33-year-old Sinatra Campbell otherwise called ‘Golda’, farmer of New Roads, Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that police were conducting a vehicular checkpoint (VCP) along the Wilson Valley main road, when a white Nissan AD wagon made a sudden stop. This aroused the suspicion of the police who went over to investigate. Four persons were seen aboard the vehicle, and during the search of the vehicle, Lee who was seated at the front passenger seat ran and made good his escape.

A KAHR .45 pistol with a magazine containing six .45 rounds of ammunition was found on the floor to the front passenger seat. The other passengers were taken into custody.

On Sunday, April 10, Lee turned himself over to the police where he gave a caution statement, and thereafter all four persons were charged.