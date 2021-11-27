Four People Killed in St Mary Crash

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Wilderness main road in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday night, including a popular drag race car driver and a teenager.

The deceased are: Artego Batiste, popularly known as ‘Tego’, a race car driver of Buckfield in Ocho Rios, St Ann, Andrew Phillips, 17, of Wentworth in Port Maria, Phillip Walker, 33, a tattoo artist, of Pompano Bay; and Marsha Simpson, 33, of Pompano Bay, all of St Mary.

According to reports, about 9:30 p.m., Walker’s blue Toyota Corolla was in the process of overtaking another car when it collided with Baptiste’s white Toyota Axio.

Walker and Phillips, who were travelling together, died on the spot.

The police were called to the scene and the occupants of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

On arrival, Baptiste and Simpson were pronounced dead.