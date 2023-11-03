November 03, 2023 – Four Nicaraguan fishermen were convicted of drug offenses in the
Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, October 31 following a drug seizure in Little Bay, Negril
in the parish on Tuesday, September 26.
Convicted with Possession of Ganja – $15, 00.000 fines or 3-months imprisonment, Dealing in
Ganga – $800,000 fine or 6-months imprisonment, Trafficking Ganja – 12-months
imprisonment at hard labor, Attempting to export Ganja and Conspiracy to export Ganja are:
Thirty-one-year-old Kenroy Hibbert
Nineteen-year-old Andy Garth
Thirty-four-year-old Owen Blackwood
Thirty-nine-year-old Derrick Johnson, fishermen all of Pearl Lagoon, Nicaragua.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 11:45 p.m., the Jamaica Defense Force
(JDF) Coastguard intercepted two fishing boats which led to the seizure of 1200 pounds of Ganja.
On Tuesday, October 03 the men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the
presence of their attorney.
The sentences will run concurrently if the fines are not paid, the men will be deported to
Nicaragua upon completion of their sentences. The Westmoreland police have warned that they
will continue to clamp down on drug trafficking in the parish.
Four Nicaraguans convicted under the Dangerous Drug Act
November 03, 2023 – Four Nicaraguan fishermen were convicted of drug offenses in the