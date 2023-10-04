Four Nicaraguans charged under the Dangerous Drug Act

The Westmoreland Police have charged four Nicaraguan nationals with
Possession of Ganja, Dealing in Ganga, Trafficking Ganja, Attempting to export Ganja and
Conspiracy to export Ganja following a drug seizure in Little Bay, Negril in the parish on
Tuesday, September 26.
Charged are:
Thirty-one-year-old Kenroy Hibbert
Nineteen-year-old Andy Garth
Thirty-four-year-old Owen Blackwood
Thirty-nine-year-old Derrick Johnson, fishermen all of Pearl Lagoon, Nicaragua.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 11:45 p.m., the Jamaica Defense Force
(JDF) Coastguard intercepted two fishing boats which led to the seizure of 1200 pounds of Ganja.
On Tuesday, October 03 the men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the
presence of their attorney.
They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, October 10.
