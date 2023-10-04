Four Nicaraguans charged under the Dangerous Drug Act

Four Nicaraguans charged under the Dangerous Drug Act

Leave a Comment / By / October 4, 2023

The Westmoreland Police have charged four Nicaraguan nationals with
Possession of Ganja, Dealing in Ganga, Trafficking Ganja, Attempting to export Ganja and
Conspiracy to export Ganja following a drug seizure in Little Bay, Negril in the parish on
Tuesday, September 26.
Charged are:
 Thirty-one-year-old Kenroy Hibbert
 Nineteen-year-old Andy Garth
 Thirty-four-year-old Owen Blackwood
 Thirty-nine-year-old Derrick Johnson, fishermen all of Pearl Lagoon, Nicaragua.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 11:45 p.m., the Jamaica Defense Force
(JDF) Coastguard intercepted two fishing boats which led to the seizure of 1200 pounds of Ganja.
On Tuesday, October 03 the men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the
presence of their attorney.
They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, October 10.

