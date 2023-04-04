Four Men Charged with Mari’s Murder in Harbour View, Kingston

The Kingston police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged four men with the Thursday, March 16 murder of 24-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called ‘Mari’ of Coral Way in Harbour View, Kingston 17.
The men who were charges with murder and conspiracy to murder between Sunday to Monday, April 3, have been identified as 34-year-old Romane Nicholas Hall, 19-year-old Jahiem Ackeem Williams, 29-year-old Andre Choven Reid, and 24-year-old Akeem Sang, otherwise called ‘Pupa’ all of Kingston 14 addresses.
Reports are that about 1:00am, on Thursday, March 16, the police received a report that a man was beaten to death by other men at a house along Beaston Street, Kingston 14, and went to investigate.
The lawmen responded and upon arrival, Reid, Williams and Sang were seen jumping from a window of the house and running away.
A search was carried out and Jones was discovered locked in a barrel with a shirt tied around his neck, and his hands bound.
The men were later arrested during a joint police military operation carried out in the community, and subsequently charged.