Four Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm in Kingston

The St. Andrew North police have charged four men with the offence of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident that occurred at the intersection of Sunrise Crescent and Sunrise Drive, Kingston 19 on Thursday, August 13.

They are;

1. Nineteen-year-old Cheavon West of Lyndo Road, Kingston 5,

2. Twenty-seven-year-old Sadesi Johnson otherwise called ‘TJ’, of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19,

3. Twenty-nine-year-old Niccosi McLarty a taxi operator of Christopher Drive, Kingston 9 and

4. Nineteen-year-old Rockeem Walker otherwise called ‘Rajay’, of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 4:30 p.m., a team of officers was along Sunrise Crescent when a Nissan motor car was observed driving in front of the service vehicle in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The vehicle was intercepted and the passengers were instructed to exit the vehicle. The passengers were all searched and a brown one-strap bag found to contain one black handle .38 revolver with three (3) .38 cartridges and one 9mm cartridge.

The men were subsequently arrested and charged following an interview on Thursday, August 20.

Their court dates are being finalized.