Four Men Charged in Connection with Westmoreland Gun Seizure

The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged four men in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm in the parish on Saturday, January 29.

The four accused have been identified as 18-year-old Andre Scott, an auto mechanic of Lennox Big Woods, 21-year-old Nigel Walton, construction worker of Charles Town, St Mary, 28-year-old Damion Wright, fisherman of Whitehouse, Westmoreland, and 39-Michael Halwell, a taxi operator of Black River in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 12:06pm, a police team was on patrol in the area when they intercepted a vehicle with the four men on board.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the weapon, a chrome and black 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four live rounds of ammunition.

All four occupants were arrested and subsequently charged.