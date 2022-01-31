Four Men Charged in Connection with Westmoreland Gun Seizure

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT
The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged four men in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm in the parish on Saturday, January 29.
The four accused have been identified as 18-year-old Andre Scott, an auto mechanic of Lennox Big Woods, 21-year-old Nigel Walton, construction worker of Charles Town, St Mary, 28-year-old Damion Wright, fisherman of Whitehouse, Westmoreland, and 39-Michael Halwell, a taxi operator of Black River in St Elizabeth.
Reports by the police are that about 12:06pm, a police team was on patrol in the area when they intercepted a vehicle with the four men on board.
A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the weapon, a chrome and black 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four live rounds of ammunition.
All four occupants were arrested and subsequently charged.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com