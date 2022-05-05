Four Men Arrested following Seizure of AK-47 and Shotgun in Westmoreland

The Police in Westmoreland seized an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun on Wednesday, May 4. During the seizure, four men were arrested.

The seizure was made on Stella Lane, Wharf Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

The police report that around 9:45 a.m., officers conducted a check of a residence occupied by the four men and discovered the weapons.

The men were arrested and taken into custody. Due to the ongoing inquiry, their identities are being kept confidential.

