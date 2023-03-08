Four Males Charged with Robbery with Aggravation in Kingston

Four men were arrested and charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Receiving Stolen Property following an incident on Upper Elletson Road in Kingston on Tuesday, February 28.
They are;
- 24-year-old Dwayne McIntosh, otherwise called ‘Deco’, a labourer of Bustamante Highway, Kingston 13
- 29-year-old Oshane Reid of Carliston Place, Cumberland, St. Catherine
- 19-year-old Jovoni Green, otherwise called ‘Jaheen’, a higgler of Mark Lane, Kingston
- A 17-year-old boy of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.
Reports from Elletson Road Police are that about 10:40 p.m., a woman was walking along the roadway when she was pounced upon by occupants in a motor vehicle. Two men alighted from the vehicle and proceeded to rob her of her personal property. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.
About 11:30 p.m., lawmen intercepted the same vehicle with the four accused aboard. The vehicle was searched and the complainant’s properties were found. The properties have an estimated value of JMD 100, 000.
McIntosh, Reid, Green and the teenaged boy were charged on Monday, March 6.
Their court dates are being finalised.