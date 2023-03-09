FOUR MALES CHARGED WITH ROBBERY WITH AGGRAVATION IN KINGSTON

March 07, 2023- Four men were arrested and charged with Robbery with Aggravation and
Receiving Stolen Property following an incident on Upper Elletson Road in Kingston on
Tuesday, February 28.
They are;
24-year-old Dwayne McIntosh, otherwise called ‘Deco’, a labourer of Bustamante
Highway, Kingston 13
29-year-old Oshane Reid of Carliston Place, Cumberland, St. Catherine
19-year-old Jovoni Green, otherwise called ‘Jaheen’, a higgler of Mark Lane, Kingston
and a 17-year-old boy of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.
Reports from Elletson Road Police are that about 10:40 p.m., a woman was walking along the
roadway when she was pounced upon by occupants in a motor vehicle. Two men alighted from
the vehicle and proceeded to rob her of her personal property. A report was made to the police and
an investigation launched. About 11:30 p.m., lawmen intercepted the same vehicle with the four
accused aboard. The vehicle was searched and the complainant’s properties were found. The
properties have an estimated value of JMD 100, 000.
McIntosh, Reid, Green and the teenaged boy were charged on Monday, March 6.
Their court dates are being finalised.
