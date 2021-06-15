Four Firearms Seized in 24 Hours

Four firearms and more than 20 rounds of ammunition were seized in various operations across the island on Monday, June 14.

According to reports, between 5:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., the St. James Police searched a house in Coconut Loop district, Catherine Hall in the parish. Two illegal guns—one 9mm Springfield pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges, one .38 special revolver and a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges were found hidden in a drawer.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Then, about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Morant Bay Police conducted an operation on Blacksmith Lane in the parish. During a search of the area, one Smith and Wesson .38 pistol containing five .38 rounds of ammunition was found at the root of a tree. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The final seizure occurred in Cane Heap district, Richmond in St. Mary. The Port Maria Police say that about 8:30 p.m., residents contacted them and handed over one 9mm pistol. The residents reportedly told the Police that they found the firearm on a church compound. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are continuing into all cases.