Four charged with Sting Brawl

Four persons have been charged with Disorderly Conduct following a brawl
at Jamworld Entertainment Complex in Portmore, St. Catherine on Tuesday, December 26.
Charged are:
Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Bartley otherwise called ‘Fully Bad’, a recording artist of
Glen Drive, Kingston 8.
Thirty-nine-year-old Layton Simms otherwise called ‘Honormosity’, a recording artist of
Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 19
Thirty-two-year-old Rushane Williams, a mason of Mount Ogle, Sligoville, St. Catherine
Thirty-year-old Dalton Bartley otherwise called ‘Dina’ a musician of Glen Drive,
Kingston 8
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Bartley and Simms were performing
when a fight started. Williams and Nicholas Bartley joined which resulted in a disruption of the
event. The police intervened and all four men were arrested and charged.
They are schedule to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, January 24,
2024.
