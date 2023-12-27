Four charged with Sting Brawl

Four charged with Sting Brawl

Leave a Comment / By / December 27, 2023

Four persons have been charged with Disorderly Conduct following a brawl
at Jamworld Entertainment Complex in Portmore, St. Catherine on Tuesday, December 26.
Charged are:
 Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Bartley otherwise called ‘Fully Bad’, a recording artist of
Glen Drive, Kingston 8.
 Thirty-nine-year-old Layton Simms otherwise called ‘Honormosity’, a recording artist of
Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 19
 Thirty-two-year-old Rushane Williams, a mason of Mount Ogle, Sligoville, St. Catherine
 Thirty-year-old Dalton Bartley otherwise called ‘Dina’ a musician of Glen Drive,
Kingston 8
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Bartley and Simms were performing
when a fight started. Williams and Nicholas Bartley joined which resulted in a disruption of the
event. The police intervened and all four men were arrested and charged.
They are schedule to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, January 24,
2024.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d