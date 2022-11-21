Firearm Seizure

Four Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Spanish Town

Leave a Comment / By / November 21, 2022

Firearm Seizure in Spanish Town: The police in St. Catherine recovered an illegal firearm and over thirty rounds of ammunition from a house in Gulf, Spanish Town on Sunday.

Four people who lived in the house were taken into custody.

According to the police, a joint police-military team conducted an operation in the Gulf community between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

During the search of a residence, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds were discovered.

All four occupants were taken into custody.

The police are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have concerning illegal firearms, wanted men, and gang-related activities.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com