Four Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Spanish Town

Firearm Seizure in Spanish Town: The police in St. Catherine recovered an illegal firearm and over thirty rounds of ammunition from a house in Gulf, Spanish Town on Sunday.
Four people who lived in the house were taken into custody.
According to the police, a joint police-military team conducted an operation in the Gulf community between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
During the search of a residence, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds were discovered.
All four occupants were taken into custody.
The police are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have concerning illegal firearms, wanted men, and gang-related activities.