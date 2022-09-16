Four Arrested following Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized one illegal firearm and eighteen rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tank Road in Cambridge, St. James on Thursday, September 15. Four people—including a woman were taken into custody in relation to this incident.
Reports from Cambridge Police are that about 6:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the four individuals was searched. During the search, one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a room.
All four were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.