Forty-Year-Old St. James Man Faces Several Guns Charges

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Forty-year-old Ricardo Bulgin otherwise called ‘Twenty Bar’, of Orange district Adelphi in St. James was charged for Assault and several breaches of the Firearms Act following a shooting incident in the parish on Monday, October 12.

Reports are that about 5:15 p.m., Bulgin and relatives had a dispute when he pulled a firearm and fired shots at them however, his relatives were not hurt. The matter was reported to the Police and Bulgin was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Shooting with Intent at Assault and Common Law.

His court date is to be finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....