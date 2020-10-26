Forty-Year-Old St. James Man Faces Several Guns Charges

Jamaica News: Forty-year-old Ricardo Bulgin otherwise called ‘Twenty Bar’, of Orange district Adelphi in St. James was charged for Assault and several breaches of the Firearms Act following a shooting incident in the parish on Monday, October 12.

Reports are that about 5:15 p.m., Bulgin and relatives had a dispute when he pulled a firearm and fired shots at them however, his relatives were not hurt. The matter was reported to the Police and Bulgin was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Shooting with Intent at Assault and Common Law.

His court date is to be finalised.