Forty Five Year Old German visitor to Jamaica Disappears

Portland, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for a Forty-five-year-old Christian Kampfer of an address in Germany has been reported missing since Monday, February 17.
Kampfer is described to be of light complexion, medium built, and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.
According to the police reports, that Kampfer left Montego Bay travelling to Fishermen’s Park in Long Bay, Portland and has not been seen or heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing and whereabouts are unknown.
The Port Antonio Police Station is asking anyone knowing whereabouts of Kampfer’s is being asked to contact them at 876-955-1375, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
By: Marc Lodge