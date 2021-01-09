FormerFIFA president Sepp Blatter Hospitalised

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been hospitalised in Switzerland in a serious but stable condition.

The daughter of the 84-year-old Blatter, Corinne announced he is getting better every day and need time to rest.

He also spent time in hospital in 2015 and 2016 due to health problems.

Blatter was banned from all football activity for six years following an investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA under his stewardship.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Blatter had authorised payments to Michel Platini, then the European football boss, worth over $2million that amounted to “undue gifts” and therefore violated FIFA’s code of ethics.

Blatter, who has denied all charges against him, had compared the FIFA Ethics Committee investigation to “the inquisition”.

Blatter lost an appeal in the CAS against the suspension in December 2016.

Last month, FIFA issued a criminal complaint about suspected “criminal mismanagement” in a museum project set up by Blatter.