Former UTech President Rae Davis Dies

Well-known Educator and former President of the University of Technology, UTech passed on yesterday evening.

Davis, 89 years, who had a back problem, had been bedridden for some time now. Brother Dr Carlton Davis said, “inactivity takes its toll but he was not unwell, except in terms of his mobility with his back and spine”.

The deceased formerly chaired the Task Force on Educational Reform and served as President of UTech from 1996 to 2006.

Dr Davis, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, was conferred with the Order of Jamaica. He was an engineer by profession and taught both at the UTech and the University of the West Indies.

He is survived by widow Jemelia and three adult children.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett