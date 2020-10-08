Former Saint International Model Killed in Front of Her Children, in Clarendon

The Clarendon police have launched a probe into the murder of a woman, who was shot and killed in clear view of her two children during a robbery at her home in May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday, October 6.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Tavia Richards-Mcgregor, a Chef of Seven Heights, also in May Pen, Clarendon. Mrs. Richards McGregor was also a former model with Saint International.

Reports are that about 1:15 am, Mrs Richards-Mcgregor, and her two children were at home in bed, when mask men armed with handguns kicked open the front door to her house and robbed her of two cell phones.

The armed robbers then walked from the house, but they were later heard talking on the outside and one of the men walked back inside the house and shot her multiple times.

The gunmen then fled the scene on foot, while the police were summoned to the scene.

Upon arrival, the female chef was discovered lying across her bed in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

