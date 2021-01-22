Former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton Dead at Age 35

Former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton has died on Friday, January 22, 202, after being found unresponsive at home.

The 35-year-old national Stricker had been suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease since 2017.

Shelton was diagnosed in 2018 after he suffered an injury while playing for Harbour View in a Premier League match against Tivoli Gardens. It was his last match for the club.

Shelton made 75 appearances for the Reggae Boyz between 2004 and 2013 and scored 35 goals in the process. That goal count stands today as a record for national men’s football.

Shelton is survived by his wife Bobbette and his three children. He was 35 years old.