Former pastor fatally shoots himself, wife and son also found dead

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, are investigating the death of Richard Logan, a former pastor and CEO of faith-based anti-poverty nonprofit Attack Poverty, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, while his wife and son were also found shot dead in the family’s home.

According to news station KPRC, police officers went to the home of the 53 year old to perform a welfare check after law enforcement in Guadalupe County informed them that Logan’s body was found with what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound on the property of a company called TAS Environmental.

Police Chief Eric Robins said no one answered the door and when they eventually gained access to the home they found the bodies of Logan’s wife, Diana Lynn, as well as their 11-year-old son, Aaron. The couple’s daughter, Ambrielle, who is the only surviving family member, was away at college at the time of the tragedy.

“Police are investigating the possibility that the suicide in Guadalupe County might be related to the double (homicides) in Sugar Land,” Adolph noted.

He said Diana’s and Aaron’s bodies showed signs of trauma and gunshot wounds. They also appeared to have been dead for at least several hours.

Staff at River Pointe Church, where the family were members and where Logan served as youth pastor for several years and Diana Logan also served as a small group leader, were shocked.

“We knew the Logans very, very well,” pastor Patrick Kelley, a friend of the Logans for 15 years, said, according to KHOU 11. “And something like this, their death, as tragic as it is, is something you cannot predict or foresee.”

He added, “I stand here in shock with everyone else who knew these precious people. I think the healing part and the direction we’ll give is to be together and voice your grief, because we have a shared grief in this case.”

Logan’s nonprofit, Attack Poverty, said he started the work in 2011 after being moved by a desire to transform the lives of people in need through community partnership. It has since evolved into a global organization “that serves locally, adopting pockets of poverty and launching what we call ‘Friends Communities.’”

“These are long-term commitments that require mutual relationships and collaborative efforts with local organizations, churches, residents, and stakeholders committed to community transformation. Our community programs include: in-school student support, after school programs, literacy, Adult GED completion, English as a Second Language classes, job readiness training and home repair,” the organization’s website states.

Staff at Attack Poverty also expressed shock at Logan’s suicide.

“The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Logan and his family. We are cooperating with investigators and waiting for more information as we try to process this loss with our staff, volunteers and community. Please keep the Attack Poverty staff and all involved in your prayers,” a statement on their website said.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District also sent a letter to parents Tuesday night, mourning the death of Aaron.

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Cougar family, Aaron Logan, a fifth-grade student at Campbell Elementary,” the district wrote. “The Campbell Elementary administration is doing everything we can to provide comfort and assistance to our students in this time of grief.”

Greg Speck, youth and family communicator at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, said in a statement on Facebook that he had been friends with Logan for many years and was also shocked at his suicide.

“Richard Logan was a friend who traveled with me on Royal Servants, we have known each other for many years. I am saddened and shocked to say that it appears he committed suicide and his wife and son were found shot and killed. There is a daughter that was away at college. My heart is broken, please pray…,” he wrote on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign is now seeking to raise $50,000 to help support Ambrielle who is a senior in her final semester at Texas State University.