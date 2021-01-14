Former Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Capitol Riot

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was in federal court on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, over allegations that he participated in the crowd that surged into the U.S. Capitol during violent protests.

A video posted by a reporter appeared to show Keller, who is 6 feet 6 inches tall, towering over a crowd that was pushing and shoving police officers who were trying to clear the Capitol Rotunda.

Several former teammates and coaches said they recognized Keller in the video because of his size and because he was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket that had “U.S.A.” printed across the back and down the sleeves.

Keller, who was a teammate of Michael Phelps, was a member of three U.S. Olympic teams. He won gold in the 4×200-meter relay team event in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. He won silver in the event at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

USA Swimming said he was last registered as a member in 2008. After stepping away from the sport, Keller worked as an independent contractor for Hoff & Leigh, a real estate agency in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A green face-covering hung around his neck, making his face clearly visible.