Former NCB manager sentenced to seven and half years imprisonment

Former senior manager at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Andrea Gordon has been slapped with a seven years and six months sentence after she admitted to a case of embezzlement in which she defraud the financial institution of $34 million.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Lorna Shelly Williams in the Home Circuit Court this morning. Justice Williams ruled that Gordon is to serve her sentences concurrently.

The details of the sentence as set out by the court were set at five years and four months on three counts of larceny as a servant, two years and 11 months on three counts of access with intent to commit an offence and seven years and six months on seven counts of engaging in a transaction involving criminal property.

The 52-year-old mother of three was arrested last year following investigations which later discovered that Gordon was making illegal transactions from the bank’s internal system to her personal account, her family’s accounts and other accounts belonging to customers.

During the interview, Gordon admitted to investigators that she started stealing from the institution in 2017 to assist a cousin who had cancer and had ran into financial complications. However, further reports revealed that Gordon used the money towards her home renovations, the purchasing of handbags among other personal items.

There were also reports of a $111 million suspicious transaction that was made to Gordon’s personal account, however, the prosecution for today’s sentencing only accounted for the embezzlement charge of $34 million over the period 2017 to 2020.

The previous NCB manager was represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley. Following her sentencing, Gordon seemed to be embarrassed and regretful as she could be seen sitting in prisoner’s dock.

Gordon who was employed to the financial institution as a special cashier in 1989, served the company for over 30 years at the time of her arrest and was earning $11.1 million annually.

However, the Financial Investigation Division has filed a case management hearing relating to an application for a forfeiture and monetary penalty order scheduled for July 9, 2021.

