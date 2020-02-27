Former National Football Player Murdered in Waterhouse, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (Mckoy’s News): Former National Football Player Murdered – The Jamaica Football Federation is expressing shock at the gruesome killing of a former reggae boy footballer, who was shot and killed by a lone gunman in Waterhouse, St Andrew, on Wednesday night February 26.

The deceased who has been identified as Irvino English, who usually played midfield for the reggae boys, was shot and killed along Ashoka Road in Waterhouse.

Reports by the police are that the 42-year-old footballer, who also plays for Waterhouse in the National Premier League, was standing along a section of Ashoka Road, when a motor vehicle drove up and one man armed with a handgun jumped out, and shot him multiple times.

The gunmen then escaped in the waiting motor vehicle. English was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the meanwhile, the JFF said English represented the senior Reggae Boys Football team between 2001 to 2002, and played even in the Fifa World Cup qualifier.

He was presently working as an assistant coach at the Wolmers Boys School.