Former JAAA president Dr. Blake takes COVID-19 vaccine

Former President and member of the Medical Committee for the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Dr. Warren Blake was among the first set of Jamaicans to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Being a medical doctor and over 60, Dr. Blake was among the priority group to be vaccinated at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Dr. Blake who himself had contracted the virus says, he wants to demonstrate to athletes that there is no need to fear the vaccine. In the meantime, Dr Blake is hoping athletes will soon be among those to be vaccinated in the coming months.

Last month, sprinter Yohan Blake reportedly said he would prefer to miss the Olympics that take the vaccine, but Dr. Blake is assuring all the athletes that the vaccine is safe to take.