Former Head of World Athletics Lamine Diack Found Guilty of Corruption and Jailed

Lamine Diack, the ex-head of athletics’ governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, has been jailed for at least two years after being found guilty of corruption running a clique that covered up Russian doping in return for bribes worth millions of dollars.

The Senegalese, 87-year-old, was found guilty of taking kickbacks from athletes in return for concealing positive drug tests, which enabled them to continue competing, including at the 2012 London Olympics.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, two of them suspended.

Diack’s lawyers said he would be appealing against the judgment, which they called “unfair and inhumane”.

The court handed Diack a four-year prison sentence, two years of which are suspended and a fine of 500,000 euros. It also ordered him to pay 5 million euros in damages to World Athletics (formerly IAAF) together with his son and co-accused, Papa Massata Diack.

The judge said his actions had “undermined the values of athletics and the fight against doping”.

Diack has been under house arrest in Paris since November 2015.

Previously one of the most influential figures in world sport, Diack was president of the International Association of Athletics’ Federations (IAAF) – now World Athletics – for 16 years until he was replaced by Britain’s Lord Coe in August 2015.

Diack’s son Papa Massata Diack – who was banned for life from athletics in 2016 – was sentenced to five years in prison and a given a 1m euros fine (£913,850).