Former Disc Jockey Murdered in Trelawny, Suspects Held

The Trelawny police have detained three men believed to be the suspects behind the shooting death of an elderly man on Monday(July 12).

The deceased has been identified as Glenford ‘Neco Ranking’ Henry, a former Disc Jockey of Friendship, in Trelawny.

Reports are that, Henry’s son got into a violent confrontation with three men who accused him of being an informant.

Moments later, Henry was standing outside his gate when the men accosted him. One of the men pulled out a firearm and started shooting. Henry was struck multiple times and his son who was standing nearby, also came under attack, but managed to flee.

Superintendent Carlos Russell, commander of the Trelawny Police Division, disclosed that law enforcement officers acted quickly in apprehending the suspects and a .45 pistol, which is suspected to have been used in the murder, was seized.

According to Russell, the authorities are looking into whether the persons who carried out the shooting were also involved in the lottery scam.