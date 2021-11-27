Former Constable Sentenced to Life in Prison

Former constable Oshane Thompson has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder he committed in 2017.

The ex constable will have to serve 20 years and 8 months before he is eligible for parole. He was found guilty of murdering Kristen Pearson on went to the St. Mary Circuit Court on September 24, 2021.

It was revealed by the Independent Commission of Investigations that Thompson killed Pearson because of a woman.

Thompson’s trial began in July this year and was found guilty on September 24.