Forensic Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered For Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Killer

Andre Ruddock is pictured here after Police raided the Pathways International Church during a deadly sacrificial rite on October 17,

A Forensic Psychiatric Evaluation was ordered to be done on Andre Ruddock, the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries killer, when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court in Kingston yesterday.

Ruddock, 36, was also remanded into custody, to return to court on December 7, but Justice Vinette Graham-Allen ordered that the report from the forensic psychiatric evaluation should be submitted to the court by December 3.

The accused who hails from Kings Street in St James, is being represented by senior attorney Antony Williams and attorney Venice Brown, and is charged with the October 17 murder of 39-year-old Taneka Gardner, whose throat was slashed during a sacrificial ritual at the church in Montego Bay, St James.

His co-accused and cult pastor, Kevin Smith, died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident along Church Road in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Monday, October 25, while he was also being transported to Kingston to be charged.

