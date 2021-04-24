Foreign Nationals among Three Arrested for Massive Ganja Seizure, in Manchester

Detectives attached to the Narcotics Division have arrested three men, including two foreign nationals, in connection with a multi-million dollar ganja seizure, in New Forest district, Manchester, on Wednesday, April 21.

Reports from the police are that about 10:00 pm, a team of officers were in the area when they searched a dwelling house occupied by the three men, which includes two Nicaraguans.

During the search, the lawmen discovered ganja weighing approximately 857 pounds, cash amounting to $238,000, several lead sheets used in the lottery scam, and other lottery scamming paraphernalia.

The three men were taken into custody, and the police have theorized that the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3,428,000.

