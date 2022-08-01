Foreign National Nabbed with Ammunition in Luggage

Detectives in St. James arrested and charged a man with Illegal Possession of Ammunition at the Donald Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay in the parish on Saturday, July 30.

Charged is 27-year-old Austin Hornburger, a plumber of East County Road in Sunman Indiana,

United States of America.

Reports are that about 8:52 a.m., Hornburger was in the process of checking in to depart the island. During routine checks, his bags were searched one magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen inside a Swiss backpack he was carrying. He was subsequently taken into custody.

He was formally charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalized.