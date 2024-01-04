Footage Shows Man Being Fatally Hit by Vehicle on Road in St. James

Tragedy struck when a pedestrian attempted to cross a busy roadway at around 2:33 AM only to be hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Video footage of the incident was captured by the dashcam of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian.
According to the footage, the car was driving along the highway with other vehicles in front when one of the cars suddenly slowed down. The car in question switched lanes to avoid the slowed car and hit the man crossing the road.
The driver then stopped and was seen leaving his car to look at what happened, at this point someone stated, “Straight innah eh road eh man come innuh.”
Reports stated that the accident took place on January 1, 2024 on Howard Cooke Boulevard with the driver being arrested by police and later released. It was also mentioned that the man succumbed to his injuries.
However, a family member of the deceased man claims that the accident was a hit-and-run and calls for justice.
Watch the video below:
