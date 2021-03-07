FOOTAGE: Fadagad friends Reportedly Revenge his Killing in this Shooting – Video

FOOTAGE: Fadagad friends Reportedly Revenge his Killing in this Shooting – Video
The killing of 26-year-old Mobay artiste, Fadagad have dancehall fans wondering whose next, the young deejay was shot fatally just hours before the release of his most anticipated track “Jah guide”.

Two days later and a video has been circulating online alleging to be a reprisal shooting for Fadagad. In the video we see several men running into what seems like a bar shooting more than one person before fleeing the location in two cars.

Watch the viral video below.

 

FOOTAGE: Fadagad friends Reportedly Revenge his Killing in this Shooting – Video

