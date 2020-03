Jamaica News: The popular disc jock, Foota Hype, is still in custody 90 days after he was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He still remains in custody but has been moved to a new holding facility. He was recently relocated from the Krome Service Processing Center to the Broward Transitional Center (BTC).

The facility, which is located in Pompano Beach, Florida, houses illegal immigrants and other “non-criminal and low-security detainees.”

Foota Hype was detained on December 14, 2019, on arriving at Port Everglades Seaport in Ft Lauderdale. He had was aboard the Independence of the Seas cruise, which was traveling from Falmouth, Jamaica. A Florida judge, in December, dismissed the case against the controversial disc jock but he still remained in custody.