Foota Hype ICE case dismissed – … but selector still in lock-up

The case against dancehall selector Oneil Ricardo Thomas, aka Foota Hype, was dismissed when he appeared before an immigration judge on December 19 in Miami, Florida, the United States (US). However, the celebrations by his fans will have to remain on ice a little longer as Foota Hype remains in custody.
The Jamaican Consulate in Miami updated The STAR after the hearing: “We were advised that the judge dismissed the matter; however, the immigration lawyers requested more time to resolve the overall immigration concerns.”
Travel documents
The popular selector and artiste manager was detained on Saturday, December 14, on arriving at Port Everglades Seaport aboard the Independence of the Seas from Falmouth, Jamaica.
He was held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for further review of his travel documents and admissibility status. Foota Hype, who has been in custody at the Krome Service Processing Center, was previously scheduled for a hearing with an immigration judge today, but that date was subsequently moved up to last Thursday.
The consulate further stated that its team spoke to Foota Hype by phone after his court appearance instead of making a planned visit to the facility.
“Mr Thomas advised that he had access to his lawyer and that he was treated well while detained,” the statement said.
Up to press time last night, the ICE website showed that Oneil Ricardo Thomas, a Jamaican, was still in custody at their Krome facility.
It is not clear whether Foota, who had been enjoying himself on the Welcome to Jamrock cruise before his detention, will be free before Christmas day on Wednesday.