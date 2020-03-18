Foota Hype Celebrates 38th Birthday In US Detention, Moved To New Facility

Dancehall selector Foota Hype, whose real name is Oneil Thomas remains incarcerated by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and according to the latest reports, he has been moved to a new detention centre.

He was arrested back on December 14, after arriving at Port Everglades Seaport aboard the Independence of the Seas, from Falmouth, Jamaica. Foota Hype was detained for further review of his travel documents and admissibility status.

Even though the original case was dismissed he opted to stay in custody until his case could be heard by an Immigration Judge. He could choose to return to Jamaica at any time and as of now has no status in the United States at this time.

He has chosen to stay in detention because his papers, which allowed him temporary entry in the country, has expired. His marriage to an American woman was also dissolved before he could be issued a green card.

The popular selector was originally being held at the Krome Service Processing Center, an immigration facility in Miami, but according to the ICE website he’s now being held at Broward Transitional Center (BTC).

The BTC, which is located in Pompano Beach, Florida, is described as a facility which is used for illegal immigrants who have been classified as “non-criminal and low security detainees.” It is primarily used for immigrants who have no previous criminal history and for recent arrivals to the US who are seeking asylum or residency. He has been awaiting his second court appearance, which was scheduled for January 20, 2020.

Foota Hype’s fans remain loyal to the controversial deejay and took to Instagram to wish him a happy 38th birthday a few days ago, on March 13th.

One fan encouraged him to keep his head up and said: “Happy earth strong bro gad freedom is a must,” and another added: “more life g. chin & prayers up .”

Another fan also said: “Respect yah mi G..cant keep a lion caged trust n stay strong..”, and another said: “Happy earth day bro bro freedom near .”

They were all posting under his last comment to Instagram, which was on December 14th. As he continues to await trial, Dancehall fans will definitely miss his irreverent brand of humour and his unique take on the issues in Dancehall.

Source: Dancehallmag