Fontana encourages virtual orders

The business magnate, Fontana Pharmacy, is now encouraging clients who are interested in shopping to utilize its online shopping and delivery service in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is inviting its customers to log on to fontanapharmacy.com where the can order non-drug related items, as well as, convenient delivery options. The company also notes that clients will be able to benefit from free delivery for orders above $50 USD.

As an alternative, the company announced that they offer a WhatsApp service, which is convenient for persons who do wish to visit the pharmacy to refill or make new prescriptions and for the purchase of OTC (over the counter) drugs and other items.

For free delivery through the WhatsApp number, purchases also have to exceed US$50.