Focus On New And Emerging Jobs Among Activities Marking Career Week 2022

National Career Week 2022 will place significant focus on new and emerging jobs, in an effort to prepare students for the dynamics of the modern labour market.

The Week is being observed from February 6 to 11 under the theme – ‘Career Success: Building Critical Skills to Navigate the Future’.

A semi-virtual church service was held on Sunday (February 6) at the Calvary Missionary Church, Morant Bay, St. Thomas to kick-start the week of activities.

Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her address during the service, said this year’s theme highlights the importance of students acquiring the requisite skills if they are to pursue the necessary training for relevant available jobs.

“Today’s students have many more options and career choices. The development of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector has opened a wide arena for contemporary students, and we want to encourage our young people to be focussed and intentional in pursuing their studies and careers,” Minister Williams said.

She encouraged students, teachers, administrators, and parents to participate in the Week’s activities which she said will provide critical information on educational opportunities and wide-ranging career paths.

Mrs. Williams noted that the Ministry has been supportive to this end by expanding training opportunities for students with the introduction of the Seven-year High School Programme, among other initiatives.

“We have created two new additional programmes for our students so that they will leave our institutions with certification for the world of work. If our children are going to navigate the future with confidence, they are going to need a clear road map and the skills that will help them to do well,” she said.

Activities for the Week include virtual displays and presentations at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library, a youth forum, career conference, and entrepreneurial expo.

These are being jointly hosted by the Ministry, HEART/ NSTA Trust, Jamaica Library Service (JLS), and Junior Achievement Jamaica, and will be livestreamed on social media and the Zoom meeting platform.