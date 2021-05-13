Focus Murdered in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man along 44 Seaton Crescent, in Savanna-la-mar, on Wednesday, May 12.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Reyan Ennis, otherwise called ‘Focus’, unemployed also of the above-mentioned address.

Reports by the police are that about 11:50 am, Ennis was standing in the back of his yard, when a man armed with a handgun entered the yard and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Ennis attempted to run from the scene, but collapsed a short distance away.

Residents in the community summoned the police, and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.