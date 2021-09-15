Trending now
Sitting of the House of Representatives – September 15, 2021
Floyd Green Resigns Following Viral Video of Him Partying on No-Movement Day

Floyd Green, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, has resigned from the Cabinet following public outrage over a video that leaked showing him and several others clearly violating COVID-19 procedures at a social gathering reportedly on a no-movement day.

Green resigned in a statement issued Wednesday morning, stating that he has failed many people including his family, the Prime Minister, and most importantly the Jamaican people who he pledged to serve.

Green also stated that he spoke with Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier in the morning and informed him of his intention to resign from the Cabinet.

According to sources, Prime Minister, who was reportedly enraged by the footage, had urged Green to leave.

Green apologized for his conduct and stated that he will work hard to earn the trust of the nation.

Andrew Bellamy, a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, and Gabrielle Hylton, Green’s assistant and vice-president of the JLP National Organization for Women, are featured in the video, which has caused an uproar on social media.

Green and others are shown in the footage toasting each other while seated at a table with bottles of Moet, Red Bull, along with other drinks and food items.

 

